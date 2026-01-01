$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,582KM
VIN WBA8B7C58JA245831
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD!
This 2018 BMW 3 Series is for sale today.
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model. This sedan has 131,582 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 340i xDrive Sedan. This stylish BMW 340i xDrive 3 Series Sedan comes loaded with a long list of premium features such as full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with sunshade, 9 speaker stereo with USB/Bluetooth connection and 20 GB of internal memory, heated power adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push button start, sport heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2018 BMW 3 Series is for sale today.
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model. This sedan has 131,582 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 340i xDrive Sedan. This stylish BMW 340i xDrive 3 Series Sedan comes loaded with a long list of premium features such as full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with sunshade, 9 speaker stereo with USB/Bluetooth connection and 20 GB of internal memory, heated power adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push button start, sport heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio 73,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid 294,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2018 BMW 3 Series