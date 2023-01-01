Menu
2018 Buick Encore

68,312 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Premium - Heated Seats

2018 Buick Encore

Premium - Heated Seats

Location

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

68,312KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9586870
  • Stock #: 23-092A
  • VIN: KL4CJHSM5JB577017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio System, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection

This 2018 Buick Encore is for sale today.

Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 68,312 kms. It's black cherry metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a premium Bose audio system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist and all wheel drive. This Encore also includes Buick Intellilink with Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and many more premium features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Forward collision alert
Touch Screen
Premium audio system
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

