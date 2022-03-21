$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Certified - Leather Seats
6,355KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour JET BLK FRONT LEATHER
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile with more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This low mileage coupe has just 6,355 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Rule road in this awesome Camaro 2SS as it comes with larger aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a remote engine start, a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen with infotainment display and Chevrolet MyLink, a Bose premium 9-speaker audio system, Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also has wireless charging, a heads up display on the windshield, automatic climate control, power adjustable seats, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, signature LED lighting plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
All of our Myers Approved models undergo a comprehensive, 52-point inspection and come with a CarProof vehicle history report, so you can enjoy exceptional peace of mind. Want even more? Myers Approved models also come with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 30-day / 2,500-km exchange policy, and Myers NO CHARGE Engine/Transmission for Life! And with over 300 models to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit. Get started today by browsing our online inventory!
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Remote Engine Start
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Head up display
Mylink
