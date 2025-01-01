Menu
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

Whether youre zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where youre going without missing a beat. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruzes trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1BE5SM0J7165880

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-241A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

