$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart!
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXTEX9J6174253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 190,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam ! Cruise ! Air ! Pwr Windows ! Alloy Wheels !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motortrendz
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats! 63,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart! 190,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual! 44,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Motortrendz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2018 Chevrolet Equinox