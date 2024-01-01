Menu
AWD ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam ! Cruise ! Air ! Pwr Windows ! Alloy Wheels !

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

190,000 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEX9J6174253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam ! Cruise ! Air ! Pwr Windows ! Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-XXXX

613-258-2727

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2018 Chevrolet Equinox