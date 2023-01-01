$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2018 Chevrolet Impala
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Premier - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,018KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9810574
- Stock #: 23-168A
- VIN: 2G1125S34J9104929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,018 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 104,018 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impala's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Battery, 70AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio
Engine, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Windows
Sunroof
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cargo convenience net, trunk
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Wireless Charging for devices
Lamp, interior, ambient, door
Lamp, interior, ambient instrument panel
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Keyless Open
Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass with power sunshade
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Sill plates, front, chrome
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tool kit, road emergency
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 11-speaker system, sound-stage signal processing
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...
Additional Features
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Change Alert
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0