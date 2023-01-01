Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Heated Seats! AutoStart!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Heated Seats! AutoStart!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

  1. 10139481
  2. 10139481
  3. 10139481
  4. 10139481
  5. 10139481
  6. 10139481
  7. 10139481
  8. 10139481
  9. 10139481
  10. 10139481
  11. 10139481
  12. 10139481
  13. 10139481
  14. 10139481
  15. 10139481
  16. 10139481
  17. 10139481
  18. 10139481
  19. 10139481
  20. 10139481
  21. 10139481
  22. 10139481
  23. 10139481
  24. 10139481
  25. 10139481
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139481
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG352119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! Pwr Seat ! BackupCam ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motortrendz

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 182,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 90,000 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 133,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Motortrendz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-2727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory