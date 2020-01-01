Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!



This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 51968 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. The Silverado 1500 High Country is the top of the range and comes with an incredible amount of luxury. It features leather bucket seat with both heating and cooling options, 12 way power adjustable front seats, a remote engine starter, wireless charging, MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, chrome assist steps and exterior accents, polished exhaust tips and brushed metal sill plates. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, rear view camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Chrome Accents, Rear View Camera.



