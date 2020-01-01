Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

  • 9,951KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501986
  • Stock #: 19-069A
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC3JG221435
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 9951 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom comes with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, CornerStep rear bumper, power windows and power locks, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

