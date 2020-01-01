Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows!



This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 9951 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom comes with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, CornerStep rear bumper, power windows and power locks, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Power Windows.



