Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry!



This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It's silv ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.



For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features EZ-lift tailgate

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.