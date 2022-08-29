$30,995+ tax & licensing
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2018 Dodge Charger
GT NAV! Sunroof! AWD!
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9215698
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG8JH281617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD ! NAV ! Sunroof ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air ! Pwr Seat ! Pwr Windows ! Keyless Entry ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0