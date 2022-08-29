2018 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9215698

9215698 VIN: 2C3CDXJG8JH281617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

