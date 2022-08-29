Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT NAV! Sunroof! AWD!

2018 Dodge Charger

GT NAV! Sunroof! AWD!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215698
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG8JH281617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ! NAV ! Sunroof ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air ! Pwr Seat ! Pwr Windows ! Keyless Entry ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

