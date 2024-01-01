$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Fusion
Energi SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2018 Ford Fusion
Energi SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,571KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FA6P0PU9JR272035
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,571 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Air Conditioning!
This 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today.
Buying a hybrid used to be a compromising experience. The advantage was the excellent fuel economy, but it came with big downsides like lack-luster performance and unsightly design. Say goodbye to compromise with the stylish Ford Fusion Energi. It has a gas engine mated to an innovative electric motor which produces zero emissions on a full charge and becomes an efficient hybrid when you need more range. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is a great pick. This sedan has 77,571 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion Energi's trim level is SE. The SE trim offers generous features and tech in this plug-in hybrid. It has an EV mode button with three settings, SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated, power front seats, automatic climate control with air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats to maximize cargo space, power windows, power locks, a rotary gear shift dial, active noise control, steering wheel controls for cruise control and audio, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, eight airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PU9JR272035.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today.
Buying a hybrid used to be a compromising experience. The advantage was the excellent fuel economy, but it came with big downsides like lack-luster performance and unsightly design. Say goodbye to compromise with the stylish Ford Fusion Energi. It has a gas engine mated to an innovative electric motor which produces zero emissions on a full charge and becomes an efficient hybrid when you need more range. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is a great pick. This sedan has 77,571 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion Energi's trim level is SE. The SE trim offers generous features and tech in this plug-in hybrid. It has an EV mode button with three settings, SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated, power front seats, automatic climate control with air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats to maximize cargo space, power windows, power locks, a rotary gear shift dial, active noise control, steering wheel controls for cruise control and audio, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, eight airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PU9JR272035.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats 4,640 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 104,083 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk 16,118 KM $79,889 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2018 Ford Fusion