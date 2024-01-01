Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> This 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today. <br> <br>Buying a hybrid used to be a compromising experience. The advantage was the excellent fuel economy, but it came with big downsides like lack-luster performance and unsightly design. Say goodbye to compromise with the stylish Ford Fusion Energi. It has a gas engine mated to an innovative electric motor which produces zero emissions on a full charge and becomes an efficient hybrid when you need more range. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is a great pick. This sedan has 77,571 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Fusion Energis trim level is SE. The SE trim offers generous features and tech in this plug-in hybrid. It has an EV mode button with three settings, SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated, power front seats, automatic climate control with air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats to maximize cargo space, power windows, power locks, a rotary gear shift dial, active noise control, steering wheel controls for cruise control and audio, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, eight airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Air Conditioning. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PU9JR272035 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PU9JR272035</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2018 Ford Fusion

77,571 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,571KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0PU9JR272035

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Air Conditioning!

This 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today.

Buying a hybrid used to be a compromising experience. The advantage was the excellent fuel economy, but it came with big downsides like lack-luster performance and unsightly design. Say goodbye to compromise with the stylish Ford Fusion Energi. It has a gas engine mated to an innovative electric motor which produces zero emissions on a full charge and becomes an efficient hybrid when you need more range. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is a great pick. This sedan has 77,571 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fusion Energi's trim level is SE. The SE trim offers generous features and tech in this plug-in hybrid. It has an EV mode button with three settings, SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated, power front seats, automatic climate control with air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats to maximize cargo space, power windows, power locks, a rotary gear shift dial, active noise control, steering wheel controls for cruise control and audio, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, eight airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PU9JR272035.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats 4,640 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 104,083 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk 16,118 KM $79,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fusion