2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9247060

9247060 Stock #: 22-286A

22-286A VIN: 1GTV2MEC1JZ106268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.