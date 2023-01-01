$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
75,649KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081845
- Stock #: 24-007A
- VIN: 1GT12UEYXJF289469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK PERF LTH-APPT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-007A
- Mileage 75,649 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,649 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. Take one look inside this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali HD and you'll see clearly why this is the pinnacle in truck interiors. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, power folding mirrors and a long list of additional safety equipment! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
Navigation
