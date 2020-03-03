2018 GMC Sierra 2500

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Power Windows
This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This pickup has 57,126 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
