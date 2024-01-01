Menu
Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist!

This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 123,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedans trim level is EX. The mid-range EX trim comes well appointed with dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot assist, Honda Sensing Technologies which include adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, a power moonroof, a Display Audio System with Bluetooth and 8 speaker audio, a rearview camera, 2 USB ports, heated front seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

2018 Honda Civic

123,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

11949963

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F82JH010599

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-062A
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2018 Honda Civic