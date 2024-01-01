Menu
NAV! Leather! Heated Steering! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Pwr Seat ! Fog Lights !Alloy Wheels !

2018 Jeep Renegade

102,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBDB3JPH60257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV! Leather! Heated Steering! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Pwr Seat ! Fog Lights !Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
