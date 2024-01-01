$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Renegade
Limited NAV! Leather! Heated Steering!
2018 Jeep Renegade
Limited NAV! Leather! Heated Steering!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBDB3JPH60257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV! Leather! Heated Steering! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Pwr Seat ! Fog Lights !Alloy Wheels !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
