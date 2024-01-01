Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today. <br> <br>With Mazdas Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that youre safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This hatchback has 164,204 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

164,204 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,204KM
VIN JM1BN1L72J1172440

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-375B
  • Mileage 164,204 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today.

With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This hatchback has 164,204 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE TECH PACKAGE! for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE TECH PACKAGE! 82,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Select for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Lincoln MKX Select 142,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD 33,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3