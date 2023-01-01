Menu
2018 MINI 3 Door

78,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Motortrendz

613-258-2727

Cooper 6-Speed Leather and Sunroof!

Cooper 6-Speed Leather and Sunroof!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585388
  • VIN: WMWXP5C57J3D02058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Manual ! Leather ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! Bluetooth ! Dual Zone Air ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Alloy Wheels ! Front and Rear Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

613-258-2727

