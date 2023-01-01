$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper 6-Speed Leather and Sunroof!
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9585388
- VIN: WMWXP5C57J3D02058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Manual ! Leather ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! Bluetooth ! Dual Zone Air ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Alloy Wheels ! Front and Rear Fog Lights !
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0