2018 MINI 3 Door

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9585388

9585388 VIN: WMWXP5C57J3D02058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.