2018 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8862275
  Stock #: P0115
  VIN: 4T1BZ1HK4JU002009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0115
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout GPS Link, Rear View Camera!

This 2018 Toyota Camry is for sale today.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camry's trim level is XLE. The 2018 Toyota Camry XLE is definitely in a class of its own. This quality built Japanese sedan is both efficient and comfortable giving you the ease of use at any and all times. Options include an express open and close power sunroof with power sunshade, LED brake lights, a voice activated sound system with 6 speakers and an 8 inch display, Bluetooth and USB capable, Entune App Suite enabled media system, selective service internet access, heated leather front power bucket seats, proximity key for entry and push button start, home-link garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning and power front and rear windows. For ensured safety the media system is integrated with Entune Safety Connect system giving you automatic collision notification, enhanced road assistance, emergency assistance button and stolen vehicle location. There are also an array of safety systems such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, tire specific low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout Gps Link, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Scout GPS link

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

