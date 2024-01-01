Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!</b><br> <br> This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today. <br> <br>This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And theres more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. Its time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This low mileage Access Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,221 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tacomas trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2018 Toyota Tacoma

30,221 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Heated Seats

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,221KM
Used
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4JX157822

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,221 KM

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!

This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.

This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This low mileage Access Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,221 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats

Trailer Hitch

Bluetooth

Fog Lamps

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2018 Toyota Tacoma