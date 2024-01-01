$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road - Heated Seats
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,221KM
Used
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4JX157822
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!
This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This low mileage Access Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,221 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2018 Toyota Tacoma