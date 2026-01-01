$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
2.0 TSI Coast Sunroof! CarPlay! Heat Seats!
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
2.0 TSI Coast Sunroof! CarPlay! Heat Seats!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,382KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJD7AT2JM718395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! Cruise ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motortrendz
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSI Coast Sunroof! CarPlay! Heat Seats! 95,382 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo NAV! Leather! Heads up Display! 44,425 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Steering and Seats! AutoStart! 28,357 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Motortrendz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2018 Volkswagen Beetle