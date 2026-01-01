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Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! Cruise ! BackupCam !

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

95,382 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Sunroof! CarPlay! Heat Seats!

Watch This Vehicle
14534892

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Sunroof! CarPlay! Heat Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,382KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJD7AT2JM718395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! Cruise ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-2727

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2018 Volkswagen Beetle