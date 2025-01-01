Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is for sale today. <br> <br>Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagens Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This low mileage wagon has just 66,100 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2018 Volkswagen Golf

66,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12136402

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,100KM
VIN 3VW117AUXJM766566

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-158A
  • Mileage 66,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is for sale today.

Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This low mileage wagon has just 66,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start 11,115 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 51,611 KM $29,138 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage 294 KM $36,138 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf