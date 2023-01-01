2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9573427

9573427 Stock #: 23-082A

23-082A VIN: 3VV2B7AX4JM187458

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-082A

Mileage 164,532 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.