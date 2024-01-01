Menu
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.

Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envisions trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN LRBFX3SX0KD010068

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-310A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.

Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Premium Sound System
Android Auto

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Hands Free Liftgate

