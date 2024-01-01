$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Buick Envision
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2019 Buick Envision
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFX3SX0KD010068
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-310A
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Hands Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key 26,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Buick Envision Essence - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 71,060 KM $25,238 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth 99,050 KM $17,238 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2019 Buick Envision