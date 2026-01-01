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2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD WT - LED Lights
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD WT - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
121,200KM
VIN 2GCVKNEC4K1205361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-261B
- Mileage 121,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lights, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Tow PackageTouch Screen, Teen Driver Technology!
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This 4X4 pickup has 121,200 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is WT. This Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard features that includes a touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control, easy to clean rubber floors, a trailering package and signature LED lights. Additionally, this work truck also comes with power door locks, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, air conditioning, SiriusXM radio and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: LED Lights, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Tow PackageTouch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Power Locks, Locking Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This 4X4 pickup has 121,200 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is WT. This Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard features that includes a touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control, easy to clean rubber floors, a trailering package and signature LED lights. Additionally, this work truck also comes with power door locks, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, air conditioning, SiriusXM radio and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: LED Lights, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Tow PackageTouch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Power Locks, Locking Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Power Options
Power Locks
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Exterior
Locking Tailgate
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Grille surround, chrome
Bumpers, front, black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Streaming Audio
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Teen Driver Technology
Tow PackageTouch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500