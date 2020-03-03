Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Low Mileage

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,572KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4756635
  • Stock #: 20-162A
  • VIN: 1GCPYFEDXKZ293975
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

Chevrolet have focused on making the all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the all-new 2019 enhances and exemplifies.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,572 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

