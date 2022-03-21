$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Remote Start
Location
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
39,431KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8756561
- Stock #: L0099
- VIN: 1GCUYEED0KZ405714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,431 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 39,431 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
