2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
127,000KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVKKW8KJ151614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 127,000 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is Premier. This Traverse Premier has plenty of premium features such as built-in navigation, leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, Bose premium audio, a power liftgate, blind zone monitoring with lane change alert, rear park assist and low speed forward automatic braking, a 360 degree camera, remote engine start, a leather heated steering wheel, SiriusXM, IntelliBeam headlamps and universal home remote. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice command, USB plug-ins and bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry, a rear mirror camera, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, larger aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and active aero shutters plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Intellibeam
360 Camera
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2019 Chevrolet Traverse