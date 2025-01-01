$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North - Sunroof
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,575KM
VIN 1GNEVHKW8KJ165385
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-103A
- Mileage 210,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!
This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 210,575 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT True North. This Traverse LT True North has a ton of premium features like built in navigation, leather heated seats, a power sunroof, Bose premium audio, a power liftgate, blind zone monitoring with lane change alert and rear park assist, a 360 degree camera, remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, front fog lamps and universal home remote over the lower LT and RS trims. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice command, USB plug-ins and bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry, a rear mirror camera, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, larger aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and active aero shutters plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
360 Camera
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
