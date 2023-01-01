$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon
Denali NAV, Leather, Cooled Seats!
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9488581
- VIN: 1GTP6EE1XK1315235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated and Cooled Seats ! CarPlay ! 6 Box ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! Fog Lights ! Tonneau Cover !
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
