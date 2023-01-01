Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Canyon

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

Denali NAV, Leather, Cooled Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

Denali NAV, Leather, Cooled Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

  1. 9488581
  2. 9488581
  3. 9488581
  4. 9488581
  5. 9488581
  6. 9488581
  7. 9488581
  8. 9488581
  9. 9488581
  10. 9488581
  11. 9488581
  12. 9488581
  13. 9488581
  14. 9488581
  15. 9488581
  16. 9488581
  17. 9488581
  18. 9488581
  19. 9488581
  20. 9488581
  21. 9488581
  22. 9488581
  23. 9488581
  24. 9488581
  25. 9488581
  26. 9488581
  27. 9488581
  28. 9488581
  29. 9488581
  30. 9488581
  31. 9488581
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488581
  • VIN: 1GTP6EE1XK1315235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated and Cooled Seats ! CarPlay ! 6 Box ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! Fog Lights ! Tonneau Cover !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motortrendz

2019 GMC Canyon Dena...
 86,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 83,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Typ...
 54,000 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Email Motortrendz

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-2727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory