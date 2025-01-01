$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,054KM
VIN 3GTU9FED6KG204760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26-023A
- Mileage 91,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 91,054 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Bed Liner
Park Assist
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
