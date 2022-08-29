$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start
48,974KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9247057
- Stock #: L0177
- VIN: 3GKALMEV9KL185652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,974 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 48,974 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive standard features. Automatic stop/start to reduce idle and increase fuel efficiency, hill descent control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, LED accent lighting, heated power side mirrors, and LED signature taillamps provide a beautiful blend of fuel efficiency, capability, and style. The interior is loaded with Driver Information Centre display, 4G WiFi, heated front seats, active noise cancellation, rear charge only USB ports, remote start, Teen Driver Technology, leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, flat folding seats including front passenger, GMC Connected Access capable, keyless open and start, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $208.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
4G WiFi
