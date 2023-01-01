$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Sport 6-Speed Manual, Sunroof!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10215630
- VIN: SHHFK7G49KU301830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Manual ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! BackupCam ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! CarPlay ! Lane Departure ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motortrendz
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0