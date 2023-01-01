Menu
2019 Honda Civic

106,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport 6-Speed Manual, Sunroof!

2019 Honda Civic

Sport 6-Speed Manual, Sunroof!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215630
  • VIN: SHHFK7G49KU301830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Manual ! Sunroof ! Heated Seats ! BackupCam ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! CarPlay ! Lane Departure ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

