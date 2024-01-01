$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Safety Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
55,942KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL9KU911697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 55,942 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2019 Hyundai Tucson