Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today. <br> <br>The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 55,942 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2019 Hyundai Tucson

55,942 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,942KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL9KU911697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 55,942 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum - Leather Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum - Leather Seats 160,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Nepean, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 312,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 181,459 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson