$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Essential AWD - Apple CarPlay
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Essential AWD - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KM8J2CA4XKU052468
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!
This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. This all wheel drive Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. This all wheel drive Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Comfort
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate - Sunroof 43,636 KM $83,495 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation 48,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2019 Hyundai Tucson