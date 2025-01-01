Menu
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today. <br> <br>The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are.Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. This all wheel drive Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN KM8J2CA4XKU052468

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!

This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. This all wheel drive Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

