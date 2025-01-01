$19,076+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Power Liftgate
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$19,076
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3VV2B7AX8KM048760
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pedestrian Monitoring, Power Liftgate, 17 inch Tulsa Alloy Wheels, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection!
This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. Upgrade to this Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline that really means comfort with full time all wheel drive, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, power liftgate, front adjustable bucket seats, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera blind spot detection sensor, pedestrian detection, front collision prevention assist with autonomous emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pedestrian Monitoring, Power Liftgate, 17 Inch Tulsa Alloy Wheels, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Kessy -keyless Access, Push Button Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/65R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" Tulsa Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
3.33 Axle Ratio
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,310 kgs (5,093 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat including power recline and driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Pedestrian Monitoring
17 inch Tulsa Alloy Wheels
KESSY -Keyless Access
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$19,076
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan