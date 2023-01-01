$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Certified - Navigation
Location
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
62,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427703
- Stock #: P0182
- VIN: 3GNKBKRS2LS724683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0182
- Mileage 62,440 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is for sale today.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 62,440 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
All of our Myers Approved models undergo a comprehensive, 52-point inspection and come with a CarProof vehicle history report, so you can enjoy exceptional peace of mind. Want even more? Myers Approved models also come with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 30-day / 2,500-km exchange policy, and Myers NO CHARGE Engine/Transmission for Life! And with over 300 models to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit. Get started today by browsing our online inventory!
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Alert
4G LTE
