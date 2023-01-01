Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!

This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

This Silverado HD has been fully redesigned and is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From its frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,354 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HDs trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado 2500HD Custom is a great choice as it comes with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, painted bumpers and remote keyless entry. Additional features also includes cruise control and steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, easy to clean rubberized floors, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
78,354 KM

78,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom - Apple CarPlay

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,354KM
Used
VIN 1GC1YME72LF248133

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,354 KM

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!

This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

This Silverado HD has been fully redesigned and is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,354 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado 2500HD Custom is a great choice as it comes with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, painted bumpers and remote keyless entry. Additional features also includes cruise control and steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, easy to clean rubberized floors, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500