Leather Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Black and Chrome Exterior!
 
This 2020 Dodge Journey is for sale today. 
 
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 63,613 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 
 
Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Stepping up to this Crossroad trim adds 19 aluminum wheels and chrome accents to the automatic headlights, LED taillamps, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, a touring suspension and heated power mirrors on the exterior for convenience and style. The interior gets upgraded as well, with the addition of a sunroof, automatic dual zone climate control, and leather seats with a power driver seat. Upgrades to the Uconnect 3 infotainment system include a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM and Navigation. You also get the aux jack for your music, a remote USB port and steering wheel with audio & cruise controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Black And Chrome Exterior, Rear View Camera, Uconnect.

2020 Dodge Journey

63,613 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - Leather Seats

12728601

2020 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,613KM
VIN 3C4PDCGB5LT248408

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Black and Chrome Exterior!

This 2020 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 63,613 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Stepping up to this Crossroad trim adds 19 aluminum wheels and chrome accents to the automatic headlights, LED taillamps, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, a touring suspension and heated power mirrors on the exterior for convenience and style. The interior gets upgraded as well, with the addition of a sunroof, automatic dual zone climate control, and leather seats with a power driver seat. Upgrades to the Uconnect 3 infotainment system include a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM and Navigation. You also get the aux jack for your music, a remote USB port and steering wheel with audio & cruise controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Black And Chrome Exterior, Rear View Camera, Uconnect.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCGB5LT248408.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Touch Screen
UConnect
Black and Chrome Exterior

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2020 Dodge Journey