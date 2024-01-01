$23,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS Heated Steering! Adaptive Cruise!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFACM1L0778606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Trimmed ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
