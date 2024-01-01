Menu
Leather Trimmed ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay !

2020 Mazda CX-5

70,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5

GS Heated Steering! Adaptive Cruise!

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS Heated Steering! Adaptive Cruise!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFACM1L0778606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Trimmed ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2020 Mazda CX-5