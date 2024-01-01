Menu
Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels !

2020 Nissan Kicks

57,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Seats! AutoStart! CarPlay!

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Seats! AutoStart! CarPlay!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV4LL536473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727

2020 Nissan Kicks