2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Heated Seats! AutoStart! CarPlay!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV4LL536473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
