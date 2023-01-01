Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,995 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500 Classics trim level is Tradesman. This 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with a durable spray-in bed liner, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT8LS112963 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT8LS112963</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Description

