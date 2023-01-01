$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman - Rear Camera
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,995KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7KT8LS112963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0208
- Mileage 19,995 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,995 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with a durable spray-in bed liner, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT8LS112963.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,995 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with a durable spray-in bed liner, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT8LS112963.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Spray in Bedliner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 95,122 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 264,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf SL - Navigation - Heated Seats 144,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2020 RAM 1500 Classic