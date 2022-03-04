Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

88,396 KM

Details Description

$51,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,599

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4DR 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4DR 4WD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$51,599

+ taxes & licensing

88,396KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8523584
  • Stock #: 22-115A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1L5801868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today.

The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 88,396 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $347.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Toyota Venza Ba...
 176,206 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 34,800 KM
$62,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 33,671 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory