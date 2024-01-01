$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence - Certified - Leather Seats
2021 Buick Envision
Essence - Certified - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,264KM
VIN LRBFZPR41MD128341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0094
- Mileage 30,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2021 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This low mileage SUV has just 30,264 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to this Envision with Essence trim adds perforated leather seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, larger aluminum wheels and power heated front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
All of our Myers Approved models undergo a comprehensive, 52-point inspection and come with a CarProof vehicle history report, so you can enjoy exceptional peace of mind. Want even more? Myers Approved models also come with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 30-day / 2,500-km exchange policy, and Myers NO CHARGE Engine/Transmission for Life! And with over 300 models to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit. Get started today by browsing our online inventory!
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Change Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2021 Buick Envision