Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT Heated Seats. AutoStart, AWD!
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9539593
- VIN: 3GNKBHR48MS573712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Pwr Seat ! Alloy Wheels ! Dual Zone Air ! Lane Departure ! Blind Spot Detect ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise !
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
