2021 Chevrolet Blazer

49,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT Heated Seats. AutoStart, AWD!

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT Heated Seats. AutoStart, AWD!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9539593
  VIN: 3GNKBHR48MS573712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Pwr Seat ! Alloy Wheels ! Dual Zone Air ! Lane Departure ! Blind Spot Detect ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

