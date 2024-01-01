$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
28,422KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV3M6123180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLK LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0261
- Mileage 28,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox in 2021, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox.This low mileage SUV has just 28,422 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, 4G WiFi capability, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Onstar
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
