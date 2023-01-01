$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,887KM
Used
VIN 1GCPYFED7MZ345355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0213
- Mileage 59,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,887 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it comes packed with some excellent premium features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with a 2 inch lift, an automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid plate protection. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and a power driver seat, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
