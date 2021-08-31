2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

+ taxes & licensing
613-258-2727
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AWD with Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, AutoStart, CarPlay, BackupCam, Distance Pacing Cruise, Blind Spot Detect and Lane Departure! RS Package, Alloy Wheels and Fog Lights!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0