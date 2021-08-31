Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS Wow Loaded!

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS Wow Loaded!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8041360
  VIN: KL79MUSL6MB019217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD with Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, AutoStart, CarPlay, BackupCam, Distance Pacing Cruise, Blind Spot Detect and Lane Departure! RS Package, Alloy Wheels and Fog Lights!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

