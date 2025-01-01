$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth - Heated Seats
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,443KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW1MJ158047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0277
- Mileage 80,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 80,443 kms. It's mosaic black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. This LT Traverse adds some awesome features like a power liftgate, heated front seats, blind zone monitoring with lane change alert and rear park assist, remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, trailering equipment including a hitch and 7 pin connector, front fog lamps and universal home remote over the lower LS trim. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice command, USB plug-ins and bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry, a rear view camera, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and active aero shutters plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2021 Chevrolet Traverse